Police launch appeal for help locating a missing man from Saltney

North Wales Police are appealing to the public for information about a man who is missing from the Saltney area.
Mark James, 36 – is described as being 5ft 8inches tall with brown hair and beard he also has tattoos on forearms
Police say Mark is possibly wearing grey hoodie and dark jeans.
If sighted call police on 101 quoting reference number X140981.
