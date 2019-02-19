News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police launch appeal for help in finding a missing woman from Flintshire

Published: Tuesday, Feb 19th, 2019
Share:

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a missing woman from the Flintshire area.

In a post on social media a police spokesperson said:

“Have you seen Alexandra Duffy around South Flintshire, specifically around Buckley or Hawarden ?

She now has long ginger hair, wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a white hoody and a brown check shirt, possibly in an oversized cream coat.

Possibly in a white Fiat 500 with a red roof.”

If have seen Alexandra or know where she is contact North Wales Police on 101 X023466

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire residents face extra £103 on council tax bill after increase is approved

WATCH OUT! bogus callers have entered a number of Flintshire houses in past few days say police

Council apologises after system glitch sees secondary school offers sent to some parents earlier than others

People using the Wirral line are set for up to a month of disruption

Police urge motorists to stay safe on the regions roads as warmer weather will bring influx of traffic

Plans to convert pub near Holywell into two houses are approved

Estyn to carry out more inspections as schools prepare for new curriculum

Eyes to the skies this afternoon as three RAF Tornado’s say farewell over Flintshire

Airbus and Coleg Cambria partnership takes engineering degrees to new heights


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn