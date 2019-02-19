Police launch appeal for help in finding a missing woman from Flintshire

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a missing woman from the Flintshire area.

In a post on social media a police spokesperson said:

“Have you seen Alexandra Duffy around South Flintshire, specifically around Buckley or Hawarden ?

She now has long ginger hair, wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a white hoody and a brown check shirt, possibly in an oversized cream coat.

Possibly in a white Fiat 500 with a red roof.”

If have seen Alexandra or know where she is contact North Wales Police on 101 X023466