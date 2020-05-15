Police launch appeal as 16 year old girl goes missing

North Wales Police have released the above picture of Chloe Potterton who is missing.

Police say the 16 year old was last seen near Pigeon House Lane in Hope around 12:50pm today.

Chloe is wearing an orange coat, pink dress and white trainers. She has shoulder length purple/brown hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 citing reference Y068637