Posted: Thursday, Mar 26th, 2020

Updated: Thursday, Mar 26th, 2020

Jewellery stolen in Deeside burglary ‘possibly being sold on Facebook’ say police

Items of jewellery believed to have been stolen in a Deeside burglary could be for sale on Facebook, police have said. 

North Flintshire Police Team has issued photographs of the three items, two rings and a necklace which they have asked people to be on the lookout for.

A police spokesperson said: 

“Can you please keep an eye out for these items possibly being sold on Facebook.

They have been stolen in a burglary.

If you have any information please contact us ref 20000171283”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
