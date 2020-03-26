Jewellery stolen in Deeside burglary ‘possibly being sold on Facebook’ say police

Items of jewellery believed to have been stolen in a Deeside burglary could be for sale on Facebook, police have said.

North Flintshire Police Team has issued photographs of the three items, two rings and a necklace which they have asked people to be on the lookout for.

A police spokesperson said:

“Can you please keep an eye out for these items possibly being sold on Facebook.

They have been stolen in a burglary.

If you have any information please contact us ref 20000171283”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.