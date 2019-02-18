Police issue warning over travelling burglars targeting older residents in Flintshire

Police in Flintshire have issued a warning about older residents in the county being targeted by travelling burglars.

Officers from North Flintshire Police are asking residents to share the message “far and wide” in a bid to encourage people to take action.

A police spokesperson said:

“If you are an older person, have older relatives and/or neighbours, or care for an older person then please read on.

Please be reassured that local officers are patrolling the area and stopping suspicious vehicles and peoples, and on hand to help.

Older people are often targeted due to a range of factors such as poor health, loneliness and lack of support.

Criminals do not care about the impact their actions may have on the people they target and do not show respect to anyone, including older people.”

Police say they don’t want “cause undue concern” with the warning as it is intended to “make you think and encourage people to take action” as its a “really important message and it needs to get to as many people as possible.”

The police spokesperson added:

“Criminals will enter their homes whether posing as an official or by force if they need to.

They want cash and jewellery and will ransack a house to find it or force occupants to give up the code to a safe or another secret place.

They will travel to commit their crimes, often stealing high powered vehicles such as Audi’s or Volkswagon’s to escape.

The ordeal can be frightening and the impact long-lasting.”

Police go on to say that “whilst these crimes are uncommon in Flintshire” they are not unheard of, officers have released some tips how to keep yourself or the older people you support safe at home.

What to do…

-Deposit cash in a safe place such as banks and other financial institution. Not in the house. Just keep what is needed for weekly needs.

-If you see suspicious vehicles parked in the street or persons knocking at doors offering bogus work or trying to locate a lost dog, child or ball, take action.

-Make a note of the vehicles and descriptions, and anything distinctive about that vehicle or person and report it to the police.

-Keep an eye on your neighbour, particularly if you see strangers calling at their door. Call the police if you are concerned.

-If you have security lights or cctv, check they are working and left on.

-Be confident to talk to the caller through your door or front window. There is no need to unlock your door. Genuine callers will not be offended.

-Always use a security chain if you have one and get one if you are able.

-Before answering the front door, make sure the back door is locked.

-Always ask for identification before letting anyone in to your home. If they don’t have identification, ask them to come back with some, and don’t be fobbed off.

-Check their identification and ring the organisation they say they represent. Close the door whilst you check. Legitimate representatives will not mind waiting outside.

-Contact your service providers and check what security measures they take before sending a representative to your home.

-This may be passwords or written confirmation of pre-arranged appointments for example.

-Make a note of the arrangement in place and keep it by the door (keep passwords elsewhere in a safe place).