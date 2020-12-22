Urgent info appeal following incident near Mold last month which resulted in tragic death of a cyclist

Officers investigating an incident which resulted in the tragic death of a Gwernaffield man last month have issued an urgent appeal to help trace a vehicle and the occupants .

Police say they are looking for information about a dark coloured vehicle which was in the area at the time of the incident.

54-year-old Paul Jones of Cilcain Road, Gwernaffield died in hospital five days after an incident which took place late at night on Saturday, 21st November.

A witness has now got in touch with police to say they saw a vehicle stop outside a property on Cilcain Road shortly after midnight on Sunday 22nd November.





Police said, “A female passenger got out of the vehicle and walked up to where the incident had occurred.”

“The female then returned to the vehicle which turned around and left in the direction it had travelled from.”

“No specific vehicle details are available and officers are now appealing for the driver and passenger to come forward to assist them with their enquiries.”

The family of Paul Jones issued a tribute to him earlier this month:

“Our dad Paul was a much loved man who was surrounded by his family and friends. He was always laughing and joking and made everyone he met feel at ease.

“He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was a proud father of us two girls, and more recently a proud grampy.

“Paul was a very skilled joiner with a strong work ethic. Ever the perfectionist, Paul took great pride in his work and never had to advertise his business due to so many recommendations and repeat customers, many of whom became close friends.

“A dad, grampy, son, brother, partner and friend, Paul will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number 20000709204.