Man received serious injury after being stabbed in face

Police issue stop and search powers following another knife attack in Shotton

Police in Deeside say they have issued an order allowing them to stop and search individuals following another stabbing in Shotton yesterday afternoon, Wednesday October 25.

A man sustained a serious, but non-life threatening knife wound to the face in the latest attack.

Inspector Andy Griffiths said;

“This was a serious assault in which a 34-year-old man was assaulted at an address in Ashfield Road at around 1.15pm.

“We will not tolerate knife crime in North Wales and this Section 60 Order gives officers the powers to search people for offensive weapons.

“Due to the urgent need to implement the Section 60 Order, we were unable to publicise our intention beforehand. The order expires at 6pm today.”

If anyone has information about this incident please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V162034.

What are Section 60 powers?

Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 allows a police officer to stop and search a person without suspicion.

Section 60 stops and searches can take place in an area which has been authorised by a senior police officer on the basis of their reasonable belief that violence has or is about to occur, and where it is expedient to prevent it or search people for a weapon if one was involved in the incident.