Police issue ‘polite’ notice to people using Saltney Ferry footbridge

South Flintshire Police team has issued a ‘polite’ notice to those who use Saltney Ferry Footbridge due to issues around social distancing.

The bridge spanning the River Dee is a vital link between Saltney Ferry and Higher Ferry and becomes busy at peaks times.

Police have said that during peak commute times there is “heavy foot traffic” which makes it difficult for those using the footway to keep a safe distance from other users.

A spokesperson from South Flintshire Police said: “We have been made aware of issues around heavy foot traffic on the footbridge between Saltney Ferry and Higher Ferry at peak commute times.

Whilst we acknoweldge the need for our one piece of daily exercise a day can we politely ask you consider reducing the foot fall to assist with social distancing.

It is vital the bridge remains open at this difficult time for us all, especially for our keyworkers who commute.

We realise everyones daily routines differ but your consideration where possible in this matter is appreciated.”

