Police issue missing person appeal: 36 year old Catherine Hughes from Buckley

Published: Tuesday, Sep 25th, 2018
North Wales Police have issued the above picture of Catherine Hughes from Buckley who is missing.

Police have said overnight: “We have concerns for the welfare of Catherine Hughes aged 36 from the Buckley area.”

Catherine is described as being 5ft 6in tall, shoulder length mousy-blonde hair, blue eyes, medium build.

Police added Catherine may be walking with a slight limp.

Police are asking members of the public who may have seen Catherine or know where she may be to contact them on 101 and quote reference number W136780.

