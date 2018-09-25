Police issue missing person appeal: 36 year old Catherine Hughes from Buckley

North Wales Police have issued the above picture of Catherine Hughes from Buckley who is missing.
Police have said overnight: “We have concerns for the welfare of Catherine Hughes aged 36 from the Buckley area.”
Catherine is described as being 5ft 6in tall, shoulder length mousy-blonde hair, blue eyes, medium build.
Police added Catherine may be walking with a slight limp.
Police are asking members of the public who may have seen Catherine or know where she may be to contact them on 101 and quote reference number W136780.