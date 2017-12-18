Detectives looking for man in his 50's in connections with the incident

Police launch fresh appeal over attempted abduction of 13 year old girl near Queensferry ASDA

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information after the assault and attempted abduction of teenage girl in Queensferry on Friday evening.

Detectives are appealing for people who were waiting at a Queensferry bus stop at the time of an attempted abduction in the area, to come forward as officers continue their enquiries.

At around 5.40pm on Friday 15th December, a 13 year old girl was walking along Aston Road, Queensferry near Asda Supermarket, when she was assaulted by a man.

The girl managed to raise the alarm and the male made off on foot in the direction of Queensferry.

The suspect is described as white, around 50 years old, with short dark hair. He was wearing a long black coat. From his accent he is believed to be of eastern European origin.

The victim was not seriously hurt and is being supported by her family and police officers.

Detective Sergeant Iolo Edwards from North Wales Police said;

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who was waiting at the bus stop directly outside Asda supermarket at the time of the incident.

“This kind of incident is rare in North Wales and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to identify and apprehend the suspect.”

Anyone who may have information that could help should contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V188476.