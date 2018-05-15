Police issue fresh appeal for help in tracing missing Flintshire teenager

North Wales Police have issued a fresh appeal for help in locating a teenager missing from her Flintshire home.

Kelly Hughes has been missing from her home address in Bagillt since 4pm on Sunday.

The 16-year-old was reportedly seen in Bodelwyddan on the same day and officers still believe she is in the local area.

Police say they and her family are becoming increasingly concerned.

Kelly is described as being 5 ft 3in tall and slim build, she was last seen wearing a yellow top, blue jeans and trainers.

Officers ask “If you know her whereabouts or have seen her please contact us on 101”