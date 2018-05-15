independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police issue fresh appeal for help in tracing missing Flintshire teenager

Published: Tuesday, May 15th, 2018
Share:

North Wales Police have issued a fresh appeal for help in locating a teenager missing from her Flintshire home.

Kelly Hughes has been missing from her home address in Bagillt since 4pm on Sunday.

The 16-year-old was reportedly seen in Bodelwyddan on the same day and officers still believe she is in the local area.

Police say they and her family are becoming increasingly concerned.

Kelly is described as being 5 ft 3in tall and slim build, she was last seen wearing a yellow top, blue jeans and trainers.

Officers ask “If you know her whereabouts or have seen her please contact us on 101”

LATEST NEWS:

Planning approved for £1.5m ‘Centre of Engineering Excellence’ extension at Coleg Cambria Deeside

The Mayor of Mold is going to abseil down County Hall this evening

Deeside Modern Slavery Operation – pictures show ‘appalling and squalid’ conditions 3 men were found living in

Celebrity Masterchef, cookery author, and EastEnders actress Lisa Faulkner to headline Mold Food & Drink Festival

Homeless man jailed following sex assault on woman in Chester Burger King

Police ask public for help in locating a missing 16 year old from Flintshire

Inspirational Flint High School teacher wins prestigious national award

Mystery surrounds Connah’s Quay cat sculpture which appeared for a couple of days and has now gone walkies

Nomads sign former Tranmere and Bangor defender Danny Holmes

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn