Posted: Sun 21st Jun 2020

Updated: Sun 21st Jun

Police issue dispersal order in Flint due to ongoing anti-social behaviour issues

North Wales Police has implemented a Dispersal Order in part of Flint this weekend in a bid to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The Section 35 order came into force at 2pm today and is in place until 2pm on Monday.

Police say the Dispersal Order is in response to “disorder in an around Queen Elizabeth Court in Flint.”

A map published on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page shows an area between Church Street and Duke Street marked in red where the dispersal order relates to. 


 Under the order, officers and designated PCSOs will be able to ask a person to leave an area and not return for up to 48 hours, the direction can be given to anyone over the age of 10.

Police will be able to return children under 16 years of age home or to another place of safety, if they are behaving anti-socially and are not accompanied by an adult, failure to comply with the Dispersal Order is a criminal offence.

Anyone who fails to comply with the order could be arrested and, if convicted, receive a sentence of up to three months imprisonment.



