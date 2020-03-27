Deeside.com > News

Posted: Friday, Mar 27th, 2020

Updated: Friday, Mar 27th, 2020

Police issue CCTV images of youths suspected to arson at Broughton Tesco’s

North Wales Police have issued CCTV images of a five youths who they suspect were involved in an arson incident last weekend. 

Police say the incident happened at Tesco supermarket in Broughton on Saturday, March 23 at 7.45pm.

In an update on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“Do you recognise the below youths, who are suspected of involvement in an arson at TESCO, BROUGHTON on SATURDAY 21/03/20 at 7.45pm?”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference: ref: 20000175796

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



