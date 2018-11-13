News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police investigating death of two elderly people in St Asaph

Published: Tuesday, Nov 13th, 2018
North Wales Police said it is investigating the deaths of two elderly residents of a house in St Asaph this morning.

In a statement this afternoon a force spokesperson said:

“Officers were called to an address on Bishop’s Walk shortly after 8.30am, where the occupants of the property were both found deceased within the house. They are believed to be husband and wife.”

Det Supt Iestyn Davies said:

“As is routine in such circumstances a forensic examination is being conducted and house to house enquiries are taking place.

We are unsure at this stage as to the cause of death but at this moment in time, I am satisfied that we don’t consider any third party involvement in the deaths and that there is no risk to the public.

Next of kin have been notified.

A further statement will be made when the facts become clearer.”

