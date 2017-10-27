Detectives from Cheshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Chester.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday 24 October at an address in Hough Green – the victim was sexually assaulted.

Officers are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in the local area and are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

DS Mel Pemberton said: “If you have any information about this incident then please get in touch. We are carrying out a number of enquiries. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV still. I would also appeal to the man himself to come forward and help with our enquiries.”

The man is believed to be aged in his late teens or early 20s, he is around 5ft 8in tall – detectives say he may be from the North Wales area.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 88 of 24 October. Information can also be passed on anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111