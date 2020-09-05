Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 5th Sep 2020

Police investigate suspected dog attack in Flintshire after sheep has ‘most of ear bitten off’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for information after a female sheep had most of its ear bitten off in a suspected dog attack in Flintshire.

Officers from North Wales Police Rural Crime Team are urging anyone with information to come forward after the attack by an ‘unknown’ dog on a ewe in the Halkyn Mountain area on Thursday.

In an update on Twitter, a spokesperson for the Rural Crime Team said:

“This Ewe has had most of its ear bitten off during a suspected livestock attack by an unknown dog in the Halkyn mountain area of Flintshire on Thursday 3rd September.”


Anyone who saw the incident or has information should call police on 101, or contact via the webchat  https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quote reference Y130885.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government thanks charities and volunteers on International Day of Charity

News

Environmental charity announces new ‘Autumn Clean Cymru’ campaign

News

University students urged to make sure they have correct TV licenses

News

HMRC urges parents to claim Child Benefit

News

Critically endangered chimpanzee born at Chester Zoo

News

Nearly 50,000 meals discounted in Flintshire during last months Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

News

How Critical Care nurses provided follow up care for Connah’s Quay Covid patient who spent nearly 10 weeks in hospital

News

As students in Wales return to the classroom, Plaid Cymru calls for regular coronavirus testing in schools

News

Vicious partner tried to kill mum-of-three by crashing car into stone wall at speed

News





Read 442,484 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn