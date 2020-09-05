Police investigate suspected dog attack in Flintshire after sheep has ‘most of ear bitten off’

Police have launched an appeal for information after a female sheep had most of its ear bitten off in a suspected dog attack in Flintshire.

Officers from North Wales Police Rural Crime Team are urging anyone with information to come forward after the attack by an ‘unknown’ dog on a ewe in the Halkyn Mountain area on Thursday.

In an update on Twitter, a spokesperson for the Rural Crime Team said:

“This Ewe has had most of its ear bitten off during a suspected livestock attack by an unknown dog in the Halkyn mountain area of Flintshire on Thursday 3rd September.”





Anyone who saw the incident or has information should call police on 101, or contact via the webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quote reference Y130885.