Police investigate poachers targeting ‘The Rosie’ in Wepre Park

Poachers targetting carp stocks in Wepre Park’s Rosie Pool risk having a criminal conviction police have warned.

Members of the Connah’s Quay Angling Club, which operates the Rosie – spotted two men acting suspiciously while fishing at the pool last month.

The men were allegedly seen hiding fish caught from the pool in bushes close by, angling club Bailiff James Davies confronted the men who denied any wrongdoing.

James recovered the fish which were still alive and returned them to the water.

Police confirmed officers investigated the incident but no further action was taken, Natural Resources Wales said today it was still investigating the incident.

Connah’s Quay Angling club has been based at the Rosie Pool in Wepre Park for nearly half a century, six years ago the lake suffered an oxygen crash which resulted in most of the larger fish, especially the carp, dying.

[Connahs Quay Angling Club Bailiffs ]

Since then volunteers have worked tirelessly to turn the pool into one of the most prolific Crucian carp waters in the area.

Club Bailiffs have also worked hard in managing the area surrounding the pool which they believe has helped reduce anti-social behaviour incidents at the Rosie however illegal fishing appears to be on the rise.

Earlier this week two men were spotted swimming in the pool and while no fish appeared to have been taken, at the time club officials say lines were being set and believe the men may have been trying catch fish.

In the past large nets have been found hidden in bushes around the pool and homemade hand lines have been found by a volunteer at the pool recently, they are often associated with illegal fishing.

[Home made handline recovered from the side of the pool recently]

Eryl Lloyd, who is seconded from North Wales Police Rural Crime Team to Natural Resources Wales, said:

“Looking after fish populations in Wales is one of our priorities and there are rules and regulations in place to help us do just that. We are investigating a case of illegal fishing at Wepre Country Park, Connah’s Quay, working closely with the Angling Club and North Wales Police. All anglers must follow the rules and those caught fishing illegally risk a criminal conviction as well as a fine. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy Wales’ natural resources and encourage anyone with an interest in fishing to work with us by purchasing a rod licence.”

Taking fish from the Rosie pool is an offence as they are considered the property of the angling club.

It’s also a crime to fish without a valid licence and offenders could be fined up to £2,500, have their fishing equipment seized and be banned from fishing.

Bailiff James Davis is asking people to be vigilant around the pool:

“If anyone who notices any suspicious activity on the Rosie or any other local waters regarding illegal fishing or fish theft to report it immediately to the Natural Resources Wales on ‭0800 807060‬, you can also contact a Bailiff on 07828 219 482.” “The more incidents that are reported will give the Natural Resources Wales the power to put more officers on the ground in the area to deal with the issues.”

You can buy a rod licence either online at www.gov.uk, or from the Post Office.