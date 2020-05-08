Police ‘Intercept Team’ seize Class A drugs, cash and phones following house searches in Flintshire

Officers from a recently formed police unit – set up to clamp down on organised crime and drug gangs in North Wales – seized Class A drugs, phones and cash after stopping a car in Flintshire on Thursday.

North Wales Police Intercept Team pulled over the car in Greenfield, the driver was arrested for alleged drugs offences.

A second person who approached the car was also arrested for suspected Class B drug offences.

Police carried a series of searches at houses linked to the two men where Class A drugs, phones and cash were alleged to have been found.

A police spokesman said: “Yesterday we stopped a vehicle in Greenfield Flintshire whereby the driver was arrested for being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Another man who approached the vehicle was subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class B Drug.

House searches were conducted at a number of addresses linked to both males and a quantity of Class A drugs were found at both locations, including mobile phones and cash

Both males have now been released under investigation. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

The 16-strong Intercept Team use Automatic Number Plate Technology (ANPR) to identify vehicles often associated with the drugs trade in a bid to make the region “a hostile environment for crime groups to operate in.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.