Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for teenager missing from Flint who was last seen in Crewe

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from his address in Flint.

Cameron Brookshaw has links to Crewe and was last seen in Ruskin Road in the town.

Insp Kate Buckingham from Cheshire Police said:

“We believe someone is putting Cameron up but may not be aware that police are looking for him. I would urge them to contact police on seeing this message as we are beginning to become concerned for his welfare and need to locate him.

“We are also appealing to the public for their assistance in trying to locate Cameron, who was last seen several days ago. If you spot anyone fitting Cameron’s description, please contact us.”

Cameron is described as 5’ 6” tall, white with short strawberry blond hair. He was last seen wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, a black Northface jacket, white t-shirt and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 531 of 7 September 2017.