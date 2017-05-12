UPDATE: Flint Incident Over

A 25 year old man has been detained following an incident in Flint.

Police were called to an address in Maes Alaw at 7.11am following reports of a man behaving in an aggressive and threatening manner.

The individual has been arrested for affray and threats to kill.

CI Simon Barrasford said: ” We appreciate that this incident has caused significant disruption in the area. It has now concluded safely and no one has been hurt. i would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.”

The surrounding roads have now reopened.