UPDATE: Flint Incident Over
A 25 year old man has been detained following an incident in Flint.
Police were called to an address in Maes Alaw at 7.11am following reports of a man behaving in an aggressive and threatening manner.
The individual has been arrested for affray and threats to kill.
CI Simon Barrasford said: ” We appreciate that this incident has caused significant disruption in the area. It has now concluded safely and no one has been hurt. i would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.”
The surrounding roads have now reopened.
UPDATE: North Wales Police Statement
Police would like to reassure residents in Flint that there is no risk to the public as they deal with an incident at an address in the town.
Officers were called to Maes Alaw at 7.11am today following reports of concern for the safety of a man acting in an aggressive and threatening manner.
CI Simon Barrasford said:
“We have trained negotiators at the scene who are working to resolve the situation. We have evacuated neighbours and closed the road to make it easier for us to engage with the individual. However, I would like to stress that there is no danger to the wider public or pupils at nearby schools.
“There are no other members of the public involved in this incident.
“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as we continue our efforts to bring the matter to a successful conclusion and we will continue to keep the public updated.”
UPDATE: Armed arrest
“There is currently on ongoing Armed Police arrest” we have been told.
UPDATE: Text sent to parents.
Parents from St Richard Gwyn parents have had a text to advise their school is open as police advised there is no danger to their school. GCSE’s start today!
UPDATE: School Closure
School Closure: Flint, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School https://t.co/rBbIeBk60t
— Flintshire Council (@FlintshireCC) May 12, 2017
Flintshire County Council website says:
|Flint, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School
|Other
|Police Incident out of school main gates
|Major police incident outside school on Ffordd Llewelyn. Head teacher has made decision to close the school all day to ensure the children’s safety
|Full
Nearby secondary school St Richard Gwyn remains open.
UPDATE:
Latest traffic report says: “Albert Avenue both ways closed due to police incident between Fford Llewelyn and A548 Chester Road.”
Police have now said via twitter: “Albert Avenue, Flint and Ffordd Llewelyn, Flint – both roads are currently closed”
North Wales Police say that due to an ongoing incident access to St Richard Gwyn High School and St Mary’s Primary School is closed via Albert Avenue and Ffordd Llewelyn.
Access to the two schools can be gained by Coed Onn Road.
The nature of the incident is unclear at the moment, however, Glyn Jones tweeted at 8.33 armed police were seen outside St Richard Gwyn High School:
More as and when.