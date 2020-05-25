Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th May 2020

Police in Flintshire launch appeal to find man wanted in connection with assaults in Cheshire and North Wales

North Flintshire police have appealed to the public for help locating a 29 year old man who is wanted in connection with a number of assaults.

Police are looking for Cameron Howard Smith who used to live in Flint but is of ‘no fixed abode.’

He is wanted in connection with several alleged assaults across North Wales and Cheshire.

In an appeal on social media, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “We are looking for Cameron Howard Smith (29) of no fixed abode, but previously Flint.

Any information regarding the wearabouts of Cameron Howard Smith can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quting  reference 20000098428

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



