News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in Chester want to talk to this man after a woman from Flintshire was punched unconscious

Published: Wednesday, Jan 15th, 2020
Share:

Police investigating an assault in Chester city centre have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident happened around 11.50pm on Wednesday 13 November when 59-year-old woman – who police say was from the Flintshire area – was assaulted.

The woman was approached by an unknown man as she sat on the steps leading to Eastgate Row North between a bank and an Italian restaurant.

The man punched her to the face leaving her unconscious at the bottom of the steps.

He then left the scene and went up Eastgate Street towards The Cross.

The woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where she was treated for injuries to her eye.

Police say “enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing” and as part of their investigation officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

PC Alex Williamson, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “This was a distressing ordeal for the victim and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as we believe he may be able to assist us with our investigation.

“If you think you recognise the man, or have any information in relation to the incident, please call us on 101, quoting IML 564418, give us the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Bill to introduce new name for National Assembly and lower voting age becomes an Act

Reckless driver in Transit tipper van chased by police at 90mph on A55 jailed at Mold Crown Court

Appeal launched over refusal of Penyffordd retirement apartment proposals

New all weather 3G football pitch set to open at Deeside Leisure Centre this spring

Shoppers across Flintshire donate thousands of pairs of glasses to help provide sight for Africa

Deeside based KK Fine Foods £5.5m expansion plans will create 40 new jobs

Public sector in Wales encouraged to offer paid leave for victims of domestic abuse

Group friends set to walk from Holyhead to Shotton in just 48 hours for charity

Update on dog found in a wheelie bin in Northop


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn