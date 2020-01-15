Police in Chester want to talk to this man after a woman from Flintshire was punched unconscious

Police investigating an assault in Chester city centre have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident happened around 11.50pm on Wednesday 13 November when 59-year-old woman – who police say was from the Flintshire area – was assaulted.

The woman was approached by an unknown man as she sat on the steps leading to Eastgate Row North between a bank and an Italian restaurant.

The man punched her to the face leaving her unconscious at the bottom of the steps.

He then left the scene and went up Eastgate Street towards The Cross.

The woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where she was treated for injuries to her eye.

Police say “enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing” and as part of their investigation officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

PC Alex Williamson, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “This was a distressing ordeal for the victim and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as we believe he may be able to assist us with our investigation.

“If you think you recognise the man, or have any information in relation to the incident, please call us on 101, quoting IML 564418, give us the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”