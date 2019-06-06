Police in Chester say a body has been found in the River Dee this morning

Police in Chester have said a body has been found in the River Dee this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Groves area of the river just after 6am.

Firefighters launched two rafts into the river and recovered the body.

Police closed Old Dee Bridge which spans the river between Chester and Handbridge while recovery took place, the bridge has now been reopened to traffic but not pedestrians.

Souters Lane has been closed to all traffic.

Officers are now working to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of their death.