Posted: Sat 8th Aug 2020

Updated: Sat 8th Aug

Police in Chester appeal for witnesses following disturbance where a ‘gun may have been fired’ in a kids play area

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage following reports of a disturbance in Chester.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Friday evening when police received reports of a dispute between a group of five men on the play area on Francis Street, Chester.

It is believed that a gun may have been fired during the disturbance – although there are no reports of any injuries.

Following the incident, three of the men involved are reported to have fled the scene in a grey car, which drove off in the direction of Brook Street.


Detective Inspector Liam Furlong said: “I understand how concerning this incident will be for those living in the area and I want to reassure residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

“The investigation is in its early stages and I need the help and support of the local community to provide any information they may have to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

“I’d ask anyone with an information, no matter how small, to contact Cheshire Police either on 101 quoting IML774245 or through the website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ .

“Police patrols have been stepped up in the local area and anyone with any concerns is urged to speak to an officer.”

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.  



