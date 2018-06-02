independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police hunting thieves who stole high powered VW Golf from Saltney after house break in

Published: Saturday, Jun 2nd, 2018
Police have launched an urgent appeal for information after a high powered VW Golf was stolen today.

The white VW Gold R – registration beginning YW16 *** was taken from Mainwaring Drive in Saltney Ferry sometime between 1.15am and 8.30am on the morning.

Officers from South Flintshire police believe the car was driven in the direction of Chester.

Ry Jones got in touch with Deeside.com to say: “[Stolen] My friends Golf R which he’s had less than a week, broke into his house for his keys and wallet.”

If you have any information which may help police call 101.

 

