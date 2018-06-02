Police hunting thieves who stole high powered VW Golf from Saltney after house break in

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information after a high powered VW Golf was stolen today.

The white VW Gold R – registration beginning YW16 *** was taken from Mainwaring Drive in Saltney Ferry sometime between 1.15am and 8.30am on the morning.

Officers from South Flintshire police believe the car was driven in the direction of Chester.

Ry Jones got in touch with Deeside.com to say: “[Stolen] My friends Golf R which he’s had less than a week, broke into his house for his keys and wallet.”

If you have any information which may help police call 101.