Police hunting man who threatened shop staff with knife in attempted robbery in Prestatyn

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man threatened staff with a knife as he tried to rob a Prestatyn shop.

The attempted robbery took place just after 9.30pm on Sunday 8th April, when a man armed with a knife entered the Ffrith Corner Store on Victoria Road West in Prestatyn.

He threatened staff as he attempted to steal money from the till, when challenged by shop workers he fled empty handed and ran off in the direction of Marion Road.

Images taken from CCTV show the man as he entered the shop armed with the knife, police are asking anyone who recognises him to contact them.

Investigating Officer DC David Buckley at St Asaph CID said;

“This was a particularly nasty incident which left the store staff shaken but thankfully unhurt.

As part of the immediate Police response a man was arrested and interviewed but has subsequently been discounted from Police enquiries and has been released without charge.”

Police are now looking for witnesses to the incident or anyone who ‘has knowledge of the robbery in this close knit community.’

The man who carried out the attack is described as 5’ 7 to 6’ tall, slim build and wearing a black hoody, some sort of black face covering and grey or light coloured tracksuit bottoms and was wearing all black trainers.

DC Buckley added “Crimes of this nature are rare in our area and with the continued help of our communities we have to ensure it remains so.

However we can’t tackle this problem alone and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns and information with us immediately particularly regarding any suspicious behaviour.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact NWP via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx and quote 18300044854.

Alternatively call NWP on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.