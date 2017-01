11:37:24North Wales Police are looking for a man they want to question.

Matthew Dean Jones 27, from Holywell is wanted for a number of offences including criminal damage, theft and assault.

He is also wanted on warrant by the courts.

Jones is believed to be in the Holywell area , but he has links to Wrexham and Blacon in Chester.

If anyone knows where he is please contact Police on 101 quoting reference RC16171689.