Police hunting for group of youths who pushed over and injured a 75 year old woman

A pensioner was knocked over by a group of youths on Wednesday evening resulting in her needing hospital treatment.
Police are asking for help in finding the a group of youths after the elderly woman was pushed to the ground when she confronted them for playing knock and run.
The incident happened outside the woman’s address in Englefield Crescent Mynydd Isa, Flintshire at around 6.40pm last night January 11.
The 75 year old woman is currently being treated in hospital for her injuries.
Sgt Mavis Evans from North Wales Police said;
I am appealing to the local community to give us information and to the youths themselves to come forward.
Playing knock and run may seem like a bit of fun, but to local residents it is anti-social behaviour and this particular incident is totally unacceptable.
We believe up to five boys aged about 14 or 15 were involved. We need to speak to them, so if you can help please call police on 101 quoting reference V004924.