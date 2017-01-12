Police hunting for group of youths who pushed over and injured a 75 year old woman

A pensioner was knocked over by a group of youths on Wednesday evening resulting in her needing hospital treatment.

Police are asking for help in finding the a group of youths after the elderly woman was pushed to the ground when she confronted them for playing knock and run.

The incident happened outside the woman’s address in Englefield Crescent Mynydd Isa, Flintshire at around 6.40pm last night January 11.

The 75 year old woman is currently being treated in hospital for her injuries.

Sgt Mavis Evans from North Wales Police said;