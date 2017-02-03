Police hunt for two men after a bike theft in Queensferry this morning

Police say they are looking for two men in connection with a bike theft which on the cycle path in Queensferry this morning, Friday February 3

A red Apollo cycle with the word “Slant” written on the side was taken by the two men.

One man is described as being 45 years of age, 5″10 wearing ‘Slazenger’ or ‘Puma’ grey and black tracksuit and a grey hooded top.

The other male has a yellow scarf, black hooded top and bright blue pants

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the theft or has any information to contact them on 101 ref: V015690