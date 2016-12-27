Police hunt occupants of car who ran offer after pursuit in Deeside

Picture: @NWPRPUOfficer

Police are hunting the occupants of a car who ran off after it crashed following a pursuit in Deeside.

Officers say they were involved in a ‘short pursuit’ in the early hours of this morning with a Red Citroën Saxo near to Queensferry Asda.

The car crashed into two other cars during the chase before coming to a stop in Westminster Crescent Shotton.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was seen over the area at around 3am as police searched for the occupants of the car.

A police dog unit was also seen searching the grounds of John Summers High School.

Following a short pursuit the occupants of this vehicle ran off after crashing it into two other cars. Enquiries ongoing. #fatal5 @NWPolice pic.twitter.com/Iyu0ePtUeN — NWPTrafficOfficer (@NWPRPUOfficer) December 27, 2016

There were no reports of any injuries.

North Wales Police are asking anyone who may have any information to call them on 101