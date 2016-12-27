Police hunt occupants of car who ran offer after pursuit in Deeside

December 27th, 2016 News, Police

Picture: @NWPRPUOfficer

Police are hunting the occupants of a car who ran off after it crashed following a pursuit in Deeside.

Officers say they were involved in a ‘short pursuit’ in the early hours of this morning with a Red Citroën Saxo near to Queensferry Asda.

The car crashed into two other cars during the chase before coming to a stop in Westminster Crescent Shotton.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was seen over the area at around 3am as police searched for the occupants of the car.

A police dog unit was also seen searching the grounds of John Summers High School.

There were no reports of any injuries.

North Wales Police are asking anyone who may have any information to call them on 101

