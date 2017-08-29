Police hunt for kilt wearing thug who bottled man in face outside Chester pub.

Detectives in Chester are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a serious assault in the city at the weekend.

A 26-year-old man sustained injuries including a laceration to his face after he was hit in the face with a glass bottle on Saturday evening.

The assault took place on Northgate Street close to the Commercial Hotel pub at 7.40pm.

The offender, described as a white man, aged between 20-30 years old, of slim build with short dark hair struck the victim to the face with a bottle before leaving the scene.

Police say the man they are seeking was distinctively dressed, he was wearing a tam o’shanta hat, red wig, white top and a red kilt.

The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital he has since been discharged.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 901 of 26 August.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.