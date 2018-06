Police are asking the public for help in tracing a missing pensioner for the St Asaph area.

Patricia Olive Bailey was last seen at 4.30pm today – she is described as 4ft, short white straight hair, she walks with a stick and has a hump on her back. She was wearing patterned trousers.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted at 10.45pm in the St Asaph area.

If you can help with any information call 101 ref: W078798