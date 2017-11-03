Police helicopter brought in to search for driver who fled the scene of a crash in Shotton

The Hawarden based police helicopter was called in to help search for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Shotton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident happened sometime between 4m and 5am when a silver car travelling along Chester Road West in the direction of Queensferry is believed to have collided with barriers near the turning for Rylands Street close to Iceland Supermarket.

The car overturned and landed on its roof blocking the main road with the rear of the car overhanging into the oncoming lane.

One witness said they saw a female, who appeared to be uninjured, emerge from the car then run from the scene of the collision.

Failing to find the driver police called in air support to search for the woman, the police helicopter was spotted circling Shotton at around 5.20am, it was over the area for around 30 minutes before heading towards the Wirral.

Police have been asked for a comment.