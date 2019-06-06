Police helicopter brought in after suspected drink driver fled scene of a crash in Mold

The Hawarden based police helicopter was called in to help search for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Mold yesterday.

The collision happened at 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon on the A5119 near Theatre Clywd.

Following the crash the driver made off on foot.

The police helicopter was brought in to assist with the search and at around 8pm its crew spotted the driver in the Northop area.

He was arrested and taken into custody, the man’s breathalyser test gave an ‘evidential’ reading of 80 units of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit 35.

In a post on social media PC Thomas Hough said, “Male also arrested on suspicion of drink driving, after crashing his vehicle & leaving the scene of an accident in #Mold luckily sighted by @NPASHawarden in the #Northop area so a massive thank you them, provided an evidential reading of 80ug legal limit is 35ug!”

[Picture: NPAS HAwarden]