Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a man missing from Flintshire.

Officers say they keen to trace Stephen Sharples, 56 from Caergwrle.

He is believed to be travelling in a silver Mazda MX5 registration number FN52BNO

A spokesman for South Flintshire Police said: “Any sightings or possible information regards his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, web chat on our website, or via DM on social media, quoting job: X027984.”