Police have issued an update on last nights road closure in Shotton following a collision

Published: Tuesday, Feb 26th, 2019
Police have issued an update regarding a collision which closed Shotton High Street for nearly two hours on Monday evening.

A police spokesperson has said: “We received a call at 19:05 on Monday 25/2 regarding a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a Range Rover Sport on Chester Road West in Shotton.

The road was closed to traffic whilst the motorcyclist was attended to. The road remained closed until approximately 20:45.

You will need to contact WAST for any details regarding the condition of the motorcyclist.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We attended with a rapid response vehicle but there was no injury.”

Report from Monday evening: Several people have been in touch this evening warning over congestion through Shotton due to a collision.

It’s believed a car and a motorcyclist have collided close to the junction with Rowdan Street, Police appear to have blocked both sides of the road.

Connah’s Quay Councillor Martin White tweeted saying:

“RTA on Shotton High Street . Avoid if you can.”

Latest traffic reports for the area states:

“Road blocked and slow traffic due to accident , two vehicles involved on B5129 Chester Road West both ways from Ryeland Street to King Edward Street. Emergency services are on scene .”

Kim got in touch to say: “Accident by chefs wok, Shotton. Traffic is bad.  Looks like an RTA.”

Photo: Martin White

 

 

 

 

