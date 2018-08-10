Police have ‘identified a suspect’ wanted in connection with Mold Silent Soldier vandalism

Police investigating the recent damage caused to a memorial in Mold commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War have identified a suspect.

The near life size silhouette of a British ‘Tommy’ in Daniel Owen Square has been targeted twice by vandals in recent weeks.

In the latest ‘attack’ the memorial, which features the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ at the base, was damaged beyond repair.

Officers released CCTV images of latest incident on Sunday asking the public for help in identifying the ‘youth’ in the picture.

In an update on social media this evening a spokesperson for South Flintshire police said:

“Officers from #Mold have now identified a suspect for the criminal damage caused to the #SilentSoldier and would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you very soon.”