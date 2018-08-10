independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police have ‘identified a suspect’ wanted in connection with Mold Silent Soldier vandalism

Published: Friday, Aug 10th, 2018
Share:

Police investigating the recent damage caused to a memorial in Mold commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War have identified a suspect.

The near life size silhouette of a British ‘Tommy’ in Daniel Owen Square has been targeted twice by vandals in recent weeks.

In the latest ‘attack’ the memorial, which features the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ at the base, was damaged beyond repair.

Officers released CCTV images of latest incident on Sunday asking the public for help in identifying the ‘youth’ in the picture.

In an update on social media this evening a spokesperson for South Flintshire police said:

“Officers from #Mold have now identified a suspect for the criminal damage caused to the #SilentSoldier and would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you very soon.”

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire Bridge reopens following earlier collision

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died following a collision in Flint

A55 – lane closed after multi-vehicle accident

The search is on for Wales’ most outstanding small businesses 

Some roadworks over the next couple of days which may impact your journey

Plans for new Deeside BioGas site given go ahead.

A55 westbound between The Warren and Hawarden closed from 8pm tonight for resurfacing work

Sprinkler system causes water damage to a number of flats in Flint Tower block

Concerns over removal of Cement Works monitoring equipment from Flintshire village

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn