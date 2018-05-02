independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police have cordoned off a house in Blacon after ‘suspicious device’ found

Published: Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018
Share:

Update: 14.20 – Cheshire Police have said the cordon on Blacon Avenue is still in place and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is now in attendance.

Previous report: Cheshire Police are currently dealing with an incident in the Blacon area.

Police say officers conducted a warrant at an address on Blacon Avenue this morning and arrested a 42-year-old man.

“While there, officers discovered what appeared to be a suspicious device.”

“As a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a cordon is in place near the address.” A police statement says.

Posting a comment on the Cheshire Police Facebook page Toni Rowlands said “Police have said to stay indoors & keep windows shut as a precaution. My daughter is at school near the house. Bit worrying now.”

In an update on social media police tweeted;

‘We are currently dealing with an incident at an address on Blacon Avenue, Chester. A cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

Road closures are in place from the junction with Shelley Road to Saughall Road.’

“There is not thought to be any wider public risk, but officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.” A police statement says.

Alaina Dewhurst posted this picture on Facebook emergency services waiting close to the cordon.

LATEST NEWS:

Police urge those attending Chester Races next week to arrive early.

Firefighters remain at the scene of the Sandycroft recycling plant blaze

A5119 at Flint Mountain reopens following collision

Fire service update on Sandycroft fire.

Large fire in Sandycroft – residents told to keep windows and doors shut

Concerns raised over future of Asda and Sainsburys in Flint following merger deal

These are the roads in Flintshire which the council hope to repair this year

Potholes and crumbling road surfaces set to be tackled in Flintshire

Police release CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about an incident in Flintshire

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn