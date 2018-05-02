Police have cordoned off a house in Blacon after ‘suspicious device’ found

Update: 14.20 – Cheshire Police have said the cordon on Blacon Avenue is still in place and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is now in attendance.

Previous report: Cheshire Police are currently dealing with an incident in the Blacon area.

Police say officers conducted a warrant at an address on Blacon Avenue this morning and arrested a 42-year-old man.

“While there, officers discovered what appeared to be a suspicious device.”

“As a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a cordon is in place near the address.” A police statement says.

Posting a comment on the Cheshire Police Facebook page Toni Rowlands said “Police have said to stay indoors & keep windows shut as a precaution. My daughter is at school near the house. Bit worrying now.”

In an update on social media police tweeted;

‘We are currently dealing with an incident at an address on Blacon Avenue, Chester. A cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

Road closures are in place from the junction with Shelley Road to Saughall Road.’

“There is not thought to be any wider public risk, but officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.” A police statement says.

Alaina Dewhurst posted this picture on Facebook emergency services waiting close to the cordon.