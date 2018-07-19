Body of 42 year old man found in Bagillt – police arrest suspect

Police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following an incident in Bagillt last night.
Officers were called to an address in High Street, Bagillt at 10.30pm on Wednesday July 18, where the body of a man was discovered.
Andrew Hamilton (pictured), aged 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.
DCI Gary Kelly said:
“A 43 year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Andrew Hamilton and is currently in custody at St Asaph. The coroner has been informed and a Home Office post mortem will be undertaken in due course.
“I am appealing for anyone who may have information which may assist our investigation or who may have been in the vicinity between 9pm and 11pm yesterday and who has witnessed anything out of the ordinary, to come forward.
“The property in question is located on the seaward side of the street near the junction with Gadlys Lane. Anyone with information should contact http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx
“I would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.
“There will be a significant police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries and if anyone in the locality has information please feel confident to approach officers who will be able to assist.
“Our thoughts are with Mr Hamilton’s family who have been informed and our family liaison officers are currently supporting them. Andrew’s family have asked that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”