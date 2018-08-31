News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police get traffic ‘moo-ving’ again in Mold after 6 “very frightened” cows fled an overturned trailer

Published: Friday, Aug 31st, 2018
Police have said “no cow or human was injured” this morning after a trailer carrying cattle overturned in Mold.

Six of the animals escaped and reportedly fled into a drive-thru McDonald’s.

Officers from South Flintshire Police thanked the public for their patience while the cattle were rounded up and the trailer was recovered.

In an update on social media a police spokesperson said:

“Road Traffic Cowllision, Maccies Roundabout, Mold. Livestock trailer rolled on roundabout. 6 v frightened animals then ran amock (amuck?!)

All captured after much a-moo-sing herding by officers & local residents. No cow or human was injured.”

