Police in Flintshire urging parents to warn children over the dangers of playing on roofs

Police in Flintshire say they have had to speak to a number of children over the past few days warning them of the dangers of playing on building roofs.

Designing out Crime officer Kelsey Reed said;

“Roofs are extremely dangerous places to play and the potential for serious injury or worse is always there. We don’t want anyone to get hurt so we would urge parents, guardians and carers of young people to warn about the dangers of climbing onto buildings and playing on roofs.”

South Flintshire Local Policing team appealed to parents in Saltney at the beginning of the month to warn thier children about the dangers of playing on the roofs of industrial units in the town.

Youngsters had been spotted via CCTV footage climbing on the roofs of units on the Brynau Four Estate, River Lane in Saltney.

Officers say they know who the offenders are and will be speaking to them in due course.

In an update on social media police said;