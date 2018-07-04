independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police Dog Fiona sniffs out would be burglar hiding in a Flintshire hedge

Published: Wednesday, Jul 4th, 2018
Police Dog Fiona helped track down a would-be burglar after an attempted break-in at an address in Leeswood early this morning.

Police were called to the address in Fford Derw – Leeswood just after 5.10am to reports of a man attempting to break into a garden shed.

The man fled the scene, but he was tracked by PD Fiona who found him hiding in a hedge, a police helicopter was also involved with the search.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police confirmed a suspect had been arrested and taken into custody.

In an update on social media a member of the South Flintshire Police team said:

“PD Fiona from Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs strikes again! Successful track resulting in one unlucky man off to our cells! Arrested for attempt Burglary and criminal damage! Great result and thanks to @NPAShq” (Police Helicopter)

PD Fiona was named after PC Fiona Bone, one of two Greater Manchester Police officer murdered by Dale Cregan in 2012.

The six-year-old black German Shepherd has a ‘real nose’ for sniffing out evidence, locating missing, vulnerable persons and catching criminals – she along with her handler won the ‘Mary Jordan Trophy’ in 2016 which is awarded for the most commendable dog and handler exploits of the year.

