Police ‘dispersal order’ in place this weekend in Holywell Town to combat anti-social behaviour.

North Flintshire policing team have implemented a Dispersal Order in Holywell Town this weekend in a bid to crackdown on anti social behaviour.

The notice which covers most of the town gives police the power to disperse individuals or groups causing or likely to cause anti-social behaviour in public places.

Police Officers and designated PCSOs will be able to ask a person to leave an area and not return for up to 48 hours, the direction can be given to anyone over the age of 10.

Officers will be able to return children under 16 years of age home or to another place of safety, if they are behaving anti-socially and are not accompanied by an adult, failure to comply with the Dispersal Order is a criminal offence.

The Dispersal Notice will be in place from 3pm Friday to 12.01am on Sunday, March 11.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire police said on their facebook page:

“Holywell residents. Back by popular demand your local Inspector has authorised a dispersal order around Holywell Town again as part of the effort to combat anti-social behaviour.

The attached map (above) shows the exclusion zone and it is in effect from 15:00hrs today until 00:01hrs Sunday morning.

Please help us combat Anti Social Behaviour this weekend. Do you know where your children are and what they are up to?”