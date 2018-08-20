Police deal with three separate drink drive related collisions in Flintshire on Sunday night

Officers from South Flintshire police said they dealt with three separate road traffic collisions in the county last night within the space of thirty minutes.

In each case, drivers failed roadside breath tests, following one collision a driver registered a reading of 110, three times over the legal limit of 35.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire police said on Sunday night:

“Three separate Road Traffic Collisions reported in Flintshire South tonight within 30 minutes. All three drivers were under the influence of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test, the highest reading was 110, the legal limit being 35! Three more beds taken in custody tonight.”

North Wales Police revealed last week that over 170 arrests made in the region during a month long crackdown on those driving under the influence.

The arrests were made as part of a national campaign targeting drivers who risk their lives and the lives of others by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Led by South Wales Police, the four Welsh forces launched the National Anti-Drink and Drug Drive Summer Campaign to coincide with the start of the World Cup.

In north Wales officers made 109 drink drive and 65 drug drive arrests from between 14th June and 14th July.

T/Superintendent Paul Joyce of the Roads Policing Unit said that while the summer campaign may be over, officers will continue to target those who get behind the wheel while under the influence.

“We announced at the start of this campaign that we would be focusing our efforts to target drink and drug drivers,” said,” said T/Supt Joyce.

“Despite that warning, in just over four weeks, 174 motorists have been arrested in north Wales following a road side breath or drugs test. The penalties for drug driving are the same as drink drive and if convicted, each could be disqualified from driving for at least 12 months; face a heavy fine and many could lose their jobs.

“Using the latest technology we are better equipped than ever before to detect those who are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. However, despite our repeated warnings it is disappointing that people continue to take this selfish risk by choosing to drive whilst under the influence.

“If you take that risk, it’s only a matter of time before you’re caught and put before the courts.

“I cannot stress enough the dangers that these people present, not just to themselves, but to other road users.

“The campaign may be over but targeting drink and drug-drivers is done throughout the year. Anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence should know that we will be out and about waiting for them.”

If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please contact North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999. Alternatively contact can also be made via the live web chat on the North Wales Police website.