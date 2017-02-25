Police crack down on anti social behaviour in Broughton this weekend

Officers from North Wales Police will be deployed around Broughton for a second evening in a bid to disrupt and stamp out anti social behaviour.

More of the same this evening! https://t.co/nrr8uToL81 — NWPSouthFlintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) February 25, 2017

Police patrols Broughton targeting anti social behaviour. Dispersal order in place for anyone acting anti socially. S/INSP OWAIN — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) February 24, 2017

The crackdown comes after an increase in the number antisocial related incidents reported to the police by members of the public.

Broughton Retail Park, and Broughton Hall shops will be monitored for those causing problems.

“Dispersal orders are in place, and notices will be issued to disrupt those individuals likely to or who are causing harm.” South Flintshire policing team say.