Police confirm body found in River Dee at Chester was missing Penyffordd pensioner Colin Purton

North Wales Police have confirmed that the body of a man found in the River Dee earlier this month was missing pensioner Colin Purton.

A statement issued by police, says: “Shortly after 6am on 6 June the body of a man was discovered in the River Dee.

“Formal identification has now taken place and we can confirm that it is Colin Purton, aged 78, who went missing from his home in Penyffordd on 22 May.

“Next of kin have been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will prepared for the coroner.”