Police say a woman has died today from injuries sustained in collision earlier this month in Greenfield

Published: Wednesday, Jun 27th, 2018
North Wales Police have said a woman has died today following a collision between a bus and car in Greenfield earlier this month.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a single decker bus and a grey coloured Peugeot 208 on the A548 on Mostyn Road outside the Packet House public house.

An appeal has been launched for witnesses to the collision which happened at 12.15pm on Monday 4th June.

Officers say they are keen to speak to people who were on the P&O Lloyd bus at the time.

The 78-year-old driver of the Peugeot was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan by ambulance.

Sadly she died in hospital during the early hours of this morning Wednesday, June 27th.

PC Emma Birrell of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“We are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision, and are particularly keen on speaking to any passengers that were on board the P&O Lloyd service bus at the time to make contact with us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number W074247.

