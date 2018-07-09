independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police: Concerns over missing 14-year-old Flintshire girl

Published: Monday, Jul 9th, 2018
Police have asked the public for help in locating a missing teenage girl from Mold.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“Missing person appeal from #southflintshire. Concerns have been raised for 14 year-old Paris Derbyshire, who is missing from the #Mold area. If anyone has any information then please call 101 quoting itrace number 22630. Please share far and wide.”

