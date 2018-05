North Wales Police say they have concerns for a woman who could be in the Saltney area.

Officers say Emma Taylor was last seen wearing a black coat with fur collar, she was also wearing light blue jeans and black ankle boots

Emma is described as have long brown hair in a ponytail, police believed she is either in the Saltney or Prestatyn areas.

If you have seen Emma or have any information which could help police call them on 101 quoting W057473