Posted: Thu 22nd Apr 2021

Police concerns for missing Shotton man

Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing man from Shotton.

Marcelo Carreno, 55, is described as being 5’8’’, slim build and is clean shaven.

Police say he is “potentially wearing a navy blue Italian rugby coat.”

If you have seen him or have any information, contact police 101 quoting ref number z054988.




