Police concerns for missing Shotton man
Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing man from Shotton.
Marcelo Carreno, 55, is described as being 5’8’’, slim build and is clean shaven.
Police say he is “potentially wearing a navy blue Italian rugby coat.”
If you have seen him or have any information, contact police 101 quoting ref number z054988.
We currently have concerns for 55 year old Marcelo Carreno who is #missing the #Shotton area. Marcelo is described as being 5’8’’, slim build and is clean shaven. He is potentially wearing a navy blue Italian rugby coat. If seen please contact 101 quoting ref number z054988. pic.twitter.com/2H34zUf38S
— NWP North Flintshire (@NWPNorthFlint) April 22, 2021
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com